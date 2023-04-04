Groceries-Money
By Derek Fildebrandt

Canadians believe grocery chains are profiteering from food inflation and pushing prices higher unnecessarily, according to a Caddle survey conducted by Dalhousie University.

Many experts believe some profiteering is a reality in parts of the industry, and not just in food retail. Food inflation is a worldwide phenomenon, and Canada has the third lowest food inflation rate within the G7 and EU (9.7% for February 2023), after Japan (7.5%) and the United States (9.5%).

mcumming
mcumming

Just get rid of these stupid socialist parties who are big spenders and are responsible for inflation and stupid taxes like the carbon tax. Big government is the cause as they are wasteful and believe in socialism which has never worked because when they run out of other peoples money it is over.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

And people still seem to be incapable of seeing the effects of the "carbon pricing" and other Liberal policies on the cost of food. The carbon pricing in particular is exponential. The farmers have to pay it on electricity, fuel, seeds, etc... pretty much every one of their inputs will have some sort of "carbon price". Then you need to transport the products after harvest... More "carbon price". Then there is the processing/packaging/ shipping to grocery stores. And the grocery stores pay it on their cost of heating and electricity. This all gets put into the end cost of the food. BUT hold onto your hats, because this is only going to get worse with the fertilizer "voluntary" bans, and the clean fuel standards, etc, etc... Add to that the inflation being caused by the Federal government's spending habits, and grocery bills will continue to sky rocket.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Ya...great. price controls...like that ever worked anywhere.

Report Add Reply

