Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the set of Baldwin’s movie, Rust, on Oct. 21, 2021.
Also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter is armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for all firearms on the set.
The investigation into the shooting found Baldwin was sitting in a pew in a mock church at the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he decided to practice with the gun he was using for the film. He wanted to attempt a cross-draw maneuver, a move that an attorney for Gutierrez-Reed described as "dangerous."
While rehearsing the cross draw, Baldwin supposedly drew a gun and fired a single shot directly at the camera. That bullet struck Hutchins as well as the director, Joel Souza, 49, according to The Blaze.
Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died from her injuries. Souza was treated at the hospital and later released.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the gun’s trigger, claiming that it must have malfunctioned.
As part of the investigation, the FBI tested the weapon repeatedly and determined that, in most circumstances, it did not fire unless a person first cocked it and pulled the trigger. However, investigators did have one instance in which internal components of the gun fractured, causing the cocked gun to fire, even though the trigger had not been pulled, reports The Blaze.
Last November, Baldwin filed a lawsuit against Gutierrez-Reed and David Halls as well as two other crew members, casting the blame for the shooting on them.
Halls has already agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.
However, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies decided Halls is not the only person responsible for Hutchins' death, hence the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.
"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I determined there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew," Carmack-Altwies said. "On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."
Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be ‘charged in the alternative, meaning a jury will determine whether they are guilty and, if found guilty, the jury will determine which definition of involuntary manslaughter they are guilty of.
There are two definitions, the crime of manslaughter itself, which carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine; the other definition of involuntary manslaughter also involves a firearm enhancement, which would tack on another five years to the sentence.
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will each receive a preliminary hearing within 60 days to determine whether they will proceed to a trial.
According to the district attorney's affidavit, Gutierrez-Reed insisted to police that "no live ammo is ever kept on set." However, Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed's father and a longtime Hollywood armorer himself, later admitted to police that ammunition once in his possession "may match the ammunition found on the set of 'Rust,'" ABC News reported.
"Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," wrote the New Mexico chief medical investigator after conducting a postmortem on Hutchins.
"Based on all available information, including the absence of obvious intent to cause harm or death, the manner of death is best classified as accident."
In announcing the charges, special prosecutor Andrea Reeb, who was appointed by the DA, said, "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously," reports TMZ.
"If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple."
Hutchins was a married mother of one child. Originally born in Ukraine, she came to America to continue her career in cinematography. Her family has since settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Baldwin last October.
Though the financial details of the settlement have not been disclosed, in a twist, Matthew Hutchins, the victim's widower, will be named as an executive producer on a film, though it is unclear whether he will be named the executive producer of ‘Rust,’ which is scheduled to resume filming this month.
In fact, the entire cast and crew, with the notable exception of Hutchins, are expected to return to the set, including Souza, the director. No charges have been filed in connection to Souza's injuries.
