Balloon China
Courtesy of CBC News

China accused the United States of “indiscriminate use of force” in their shooting down of Chinese a spy balloon that was flying over the country over the weekend, claiming it will respond to the move "if necessary."

“China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned, and reserves the right to make further responses if necessary,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Yep just keep pushing the "SPY" balloon theory, there needs to be a non warmonger to witness the recovery and analysis of this balloon. Sorry I just do not believe the mainstream narrative anymore they are just pushing for a global war. Why is the USA even involved with putting arms and troops in Taiwan? Could it be because the American dollar is on the verge of collapsing? Wake up and see who is pushing for a thermo nuclear war in China and Europe. WW3 anyone?

Report Add Reply
Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Then China will not mind Alberta sending some balloons over their country?

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) said Saturday that Canada had been "closely engaged" with the US on the balloon. Closely engaged means completely dependent on U.S. systems, peoples and equipment. Canada had no independent means of determining the threat represented by the balloon and it has been that way for a very long time.

Federalists some times point to "national defence" as a reason to remain in an abusive and hostile Confederation. If that is your federalists friends ask them what defence? Canada's idea of defense is to be dependent on the USA.

Western Canadians would do far better on their own and in particular when it comes to our National defense. Not only would we keep weather radar sites operational but we would also have our own air and space defense. We would also have the jobs and ability to respond that Canada gave away long ago. Or we could, shouldn't we at least try?

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Imagine if Trump was still president . . . this story would have played out much differently if China even dared to do it in the first place.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

O.F.M.N. Consider my reply 100 "up-votes".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.