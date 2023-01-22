Loblaws

 By Dave Naylor

The federal Competition Bureau yesterday said it will begin enforcement of a criminal ban on wage fixing, effective on June 23. Parliament passed the law on allegations Canada’s largest grocers conspired to eliminate pandemic “hero pay.”

“When the amendment comes into force wage fixing and no-poaching agreements will become illegal and subject to significant criminal penalties in Canada,” the Bureau said in a statement. The maximum penalty is 14 years’ imprisonment.

