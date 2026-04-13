Banff illegal foreign worker scheme leads to conviction, $70K fine after CBSA and RCMP probe

A joint federal investigation into illegal employment in the Banff hospitality sector has resulted in a conviction, probation and a $70,000 fine for an Ontario man accused of recruiting unauthorized foreign workers.Kevin Kielty pleaded guilty in Alberta Court of Justice on March 2, to two counts related to employing foreign nationals without proper authorization. He was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and fined $70,000.The case stems from a multi-agency investigation launched in June 2022 after tips from Ontario police services flagged suspected immigration violations. The probe, led by the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP’s Integrated Border Enforcement Team, uncovered a network of foreign nationals being transported from Ontario to Alberta for work in Banff National Park hotels.Investigators determined the scheme was coordinated through an employment agency known as One Team, owned by Kielty. Authorities identified approximately 90 foreign nationals from Mexico working without authorization across four resort hotels in the Banff and Jasper regions..Kielty was formally charged in May 2024 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act for employing foreign nationals in positions they were not legally permitted to hold and for counselling individuals to work in Canada without authorization.The conviction marks Kielty’s second for similar offences. In November 2023, he pleaded guilty in Ontario to four related charges following a separate CBSA investigation and was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest.Federal officials say the case highlights ongoing concerns about immigration fraud and labour exploitation in Canada’s tourism sector, particularly in high-demand regions like Banff.Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the conviction demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated enforcement efforts between federal and provincial agencies in protecting the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.CBSA officials added the agency will continue to pursue individuals and organizations involved in immigration violations, noting hundreds of investigations are opened each year into suspected breaches of federal law.Between April and December 2025 alone, the CBSA launched 241 criminal investigations tied to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.The federal government has also pledged to spend $1.3 billion to strengthen border security and enforcement, as part of a broader plan aimed at curbing immigration fraud and protecting vulnerable workers.