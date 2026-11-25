A 70-year-old Banff man has died after falling through thin ice while skating alone on Lake Louise Tuesday evening.Lake Louise RCMP said emergency crews responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:15 p.m. reporting someone had fallen through the ice.Members of the Lake Louise Fire Department, RCMP, Parks Canada Visitor Safety Team and emergency medical services responded to the scene.Investigators determined the man had been skating alone near the far end of the lake when he broke through the ice and fell into the frigid water.Emergency crews located the man submerged beneath the water at approximately 8:10 p.m., nearly two hours after the initial emergency call.Paramedics began resuscitation efforts before transporting him to Banff Mineral Springs Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police identified the deceased as a 70-year-old resident of Banff but did not release his name.Lake Louise RCMP are investigating the drowning.