Banff RCMP officer charged with break and enter following ASIRT investigation

Const. Garret Claxton, of the Banff RCMP detachment, has been charged with break and enter following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT). The charge stems from an incident on October 23, 2022, when Claxton allegedly broke into a hotel room occupied by two adult women with whom he had socialized earlier that evening.ASIRT was directed to investigate the matter on October 24, 2022. After gathering evidence, the team found reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed. The case was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) for review, and they determined the evidence met the standard for prosecution.On September 4, ASIRT's Executive Director Michael Ewenson, K.C., confirmed that Claxton would face charges. Claxton has been released on an appearance notice and is scheduled for his first court appearance on September 25, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Canmore.ASIRT, which investigates serious incidents involving police misconduct or cases resulting in injury or death, will not release further details as the case is now before the courts.