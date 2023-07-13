Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada (BoC) gave out almost $27 million in raises and bonuses in 2022, even though they admitted to making mistakes in their predictions.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, information obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) through Access to Information revealed that almost half of the Bank of Canada's staff now earn over $100,000 annually.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

kmb
kmb

“Did we get everything right? No,” Macklem testified at an April 25, 2022... My question would be "Did they get anything right? No!"

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

““Bonuses are for people who do a good job, not people who fail at their one and only job,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF, in a statement.”

Actually, bonuses are for people who do an outstanding job, contributing to the organization exceeding expectations.

You get you salary for doing a good job.

If you aren’t doing a good job you either get demoted or fired.

Why has this not happened to the people at the BoC? Their sole job is to manage the many supply to keep inflation around 2% and they have failed miserably!

rmannia
rmannia

“Our message to Canadians is that interest rates are very low and they’re going to be there for a long time”

-Tiff Macklem, July 15th 2020

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The system is broke and corrupt. (the little dot on the end is a period)

