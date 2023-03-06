Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada headquarters 

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its overnight rate at 4.5% on Wednesday, based on current economic conditions, particularly a larger than expected drop in the rate of inflation in January. 

“I don't think that the Bank of Canada will change policy at the next meeting, continuing with the conditional hold is probably their strategy for right now,” Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist at Alberta Central and a former economist at the Bank of Canada, told Bloomberg.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Elect a Trudeau, expect inflation, bankruptcy, and foreclosure. Except this time I think it will hit Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal faster and harder, one hopes. Hopefully his offspring never decide to become politicians.

I was watching a clip from CBC on ClydeDoSomething, and the CBC announcer had to bite her tongue to not say basically we haven't seen since the other.... since 1982.

Guess which other politician used the War Measures Act to punish his political enemies?

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

1982 was a massive collapse in the Cdn. Economy especially the inflated Housing Market. I had several friends that were building houses and making a fortune . . . and then they were Broke. Neighbors had to finance at Double the Interest Rate, had to dump their homes & their underwater mortgages.

And who was the PM? Why is was Father Turdough . . . the second most Inept ChiCommie luvin Crime Minster in Canadian History. Now his Idiot offspring is repeating the process . . . this is going to get much worse than today folks . . . .

Report Add Reply

