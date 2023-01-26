2023 is “not going to feel good,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said yesterday. He claimed that a long-forecast recession will follow another increase in the bank’s prime rate.
“The economy is slowing and we expect it will continue to slow,” said Macklem. “We expect that growth through the next two, three quarters is going to be pretty close to zero.”
“That is an economy that is stalled. It is not going to feel good. That is basically no growth.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the Bank yesterday again raised its benchmark rate on interbank loans by a quarter point to 4.5%. The rate was 0.25% a year ago. The next rate review is due March 8, though Macklem said a further increase is not imminent. “Now it’s time to pause,” he said.
“It’s working,” Macklem told reporters. “We are turning the corner on inflation.” The Governor said costlier interest rates “are slowing household spending” amid the worst inflation in 40 years.
“Where is this confidence coming from that inflation is getting back under control?” asked a reporter. “I don’t want to minimize the risks,” replied Macklem.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre (Carleton, ON) yesterday called the interest rate rise, the eighth in in ten months, a “sucker punch” for Canadians who believed Bank of Canada forecasts. “A sucker punch, that’s what the Trudeau government hit Canadians with today by increasing interest rates after Trudeau and his government promised rates would stay low for long.”
“Should the Bank of Canada governor be fired?” asked a reporter. “Of course,” replied Poilievre.
The Bank in a July 15, 2020 forecast predicted continued low interest rates. “We recognize households and businesses are facing an unusual amount of uncertainty,” Macklem said at the time. “Against that backdrop we are being unusually clear that interest rates are going to be low for a long time.”
The Bank yesterday in a Monetary Policy Report said inflation and interest rates will remain above pre-pandemic levels into 2024. “Higher unemployment could undermine homebuyer sentiment and lead to a larger than expected drop in house prices,” said the report. “This in turn could reduce household wealth, access to credit and consumer confidence.”
Consumer spending is projected to remain subdued through much of 2023, the Bank said. “The rise in borrowing costs is expected to continue to strain many household budgets.”
Macklem in testimony last November 1 at the Senate banking committee predicted a short recession in Canada. “It’s not a severe recession,” he said. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (University—Rosedale, ON) in a November 3 Fall Economic Statement confirmed a recession was likely. “Our economy is slowing down,” Freeland told the House of Commons.
Other forecasters have predicted more economic wreckage. A recession will “hurt small businesses significantly,” Kevin Page, former Parliamentary Budget Officer, told the Senate banking committee December 1.
David Dodge, former central bank governor, testified September 23 that Canadians should expect job losses. “Unemployment is going to rise,” said Dodge.
“Zero growth rates after a period of 3% growth at annual rates that we’ve recently had is not going to feel so good,” said Dodge. “Yes, that’s going to happen.”
If you want to know what is in our near future, study what happens under an austerity government that inherits huge debts and a bleak future. Margaret Thatcher inherited such a government and she was ruthless. She's remembered as the Iron Lady for good reason. If Canada is to survive as a financial entity, expect Pierre to be ruthless. He will have to be. Once bankruptcies reach Pierre Trudeau levels he will be forced to cut every single public service, think back to when Ralph Klein cleaned out the Alberta debts. Keep in mind, Trudeau & Singh got us here, Pierre may lead us out, but it's going to get ugly. We either face austerity or we face a world depression, along with a possible World War, either way.
Im sorry... you must all suffer so we can address the inflation that has been caused by the Liberal governments debt, and money printing. And our putting the bank rate to an all time low just long enough to hook you into buying more than you can afford. Our Bad. Now you suffer.
Perhaps the good sir might be kind enough to tell us just one thing that has 'felt good' since 2015; incidents of 'feel good' have been scarce since 1968 as a matter of fact.
I would suggest Canada having the worlds highest standard of living, higher than the USA, in 1971 was pretty feel good.
Although that was overshadowed by Trudeau saying those concerned about rising unemployment and falling standards of living were racist, misogynistic, and a fringe minority. Of course he denied saying that and claimed to have actually said Fuddle Duddle.
Thanks for the warning Tiff. I think most of us could that "Indiana Jones" boulder coming at us.
Rules for thee. The average worker is held to account, even more so when they are licensed professionals. At the very least he should face the same charges as an electrician when they wire a 120v heater with 240volts and cause a fire.
But that isn't going to happen. Instead he will no doubt fail up and move on to creating misery and suffering on an even larger scale.
