2023 is “not going to feel good,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said yesterday. He claimed that a long-forecast recession will follow another increase in the bank’s prime rate.

“The economy is slowing and we expect it will continue to slow,” said Macklem. “We expect that growth through the next two, three quarters is going to be pretty close to zero.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

northrungrader
northrungrader

If you want to know what is in our near future, study what happens under an austerity government that inherits huge debts and a bleak future. Margaret Thatcher inherited such a government and she was ruthless. She's remembered as the Iron Lady for good reason. If Canada is to survive as a financial entity, expect Pierre to be ruthless. He will have to be. Once bankruptcies reach Pierre Trudeau levels he will be forced to cut every single public service, think back to when Ralph Klein cleaned out the Alberta debts. Keep in mind, Trudeau & Singh got us here, Pierre may lead us out, but it's going to get ugly. We either face austerity or we face a world depression, along with a possible World War, either way.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Im sorry... you must all suffer so we can address the inflation that has been caused by the Liberal governments debt, and money printing. And our putting the bank rate to an all time low just long enough to hook you into buying more than you can afford. Our Bad. Now you suffer.

Delby
Delby

Perhaps the good sir might be kind enough to tell us just one thing that has 'felt good' since 2015; incidents of 'feel good' have been scarce since 1968 as a matter of fact.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

I would suggest Canada having the worlds highest standard of living, higher than the USA, in 1971 was pretty feel good.

Although that was overshadowed by Trudeau saying those concerned about rising unemployment and falling standards of living were racist, misogynistic, and a fringe minority. Of course he denied saying that and claimed to have actually said Fuddle Duddle.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Thanks for the warning Tiff. I think most of us could that "Indiana Jones" boulder coming at us.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Rules for thee. The average worker is held to account, even more so when they are licensed professionals. At the very least he should face the same charges as an electrician when they wire a 120v heater with 240volts and cause a fire.

But that isn't going to happen. Instead he will no doubt fail up and move on to creating misery and suffering on an even larger scale.

