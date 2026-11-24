CALGARY — Canadian businesses have absorbed much of the rise in production and shipping costs caused by the war in the Middle East. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned Tuesday that consumers could start picking up more of that tab in 2027, even as oil prices fall, CBC News reported.“Historical lags and our own business surveys suggest more pass-through to the consumer in the year ahead,” Macklem told the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.Global oil benchmarks have fallen to roughly three-month lows as more Middle Eastern oil moves through the Strait of Hormuz and tensions between the United States and Iran show signs of easing. .Champagne emphasizes merit over diversity in Bank of Canada governor search.October figures from Statistics Canada showed little evidence that higher energy costs had spread widely to other goods and services. Annual inflation held at 3.1%, unchanged from September.The bank’s October forecast put inflation near 3% through much of 2027 before easing toward its 2% target in 2028.Macklem said the bank can use interest rates to limit how far an oil shock spreads through the economy.The bank raised its policy rate a quarter of a percentage point to 2.5% in October, its first increase since 2023.A summary of the governing council’s deliberations, released November 10, showed policymakers saw a risk that rising business costs and a resilient economy could warrant further hikes.The bank will announce its final rate decision of the year on December 9. Before then, Statistics Canada is scheduled to release third-quarter GDP figures on November 30 and its November jobs report on December 4.