Despite introducing a new federal tax aimed at speculators, recent data showed house flipping is back.
According to data from the Bank of Canada, property flipping across the country has returned to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“House flippers are individuals who buy homes and resell them a short time later,” said a Bank report Indicators of Financial Vulnerabilities.
“Although a rise in house flipping activity may improve the quality of the housing stock if renovations are involved, it may also signal that a local market is becoming increasingly influenced by speculative behaviour.”
“The definition used by this indicator is the share of homes resold within six or 12 months of purchase,” wrote analysts.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the data revealed that over 2.5% of property transfers across the country involved homes sold within the past 52 weeks.
The flipping rate, which means the rate at which properties are quickly bought and sold, reached as high as 4% in Vancouver and 5% in Calgary.
These rates were the highest among all the studied municipalities, but the report did not provide a specific reason for this trend.
Parliament had previously approved changes to the Income Tax Act, which came into effect on January 1. These changes mean the quick profits from selling property are now treated as regular business income and subject to taxation.
According to the Canada Revenue Agency, flipping is when someone sells a home within 364 days of buying it, except in situations such as illness, death, divorce, job loss, bankruptcy, or work-related relocation.
“I would like to offer one caution,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told the Commons in justifying the tax.
“There is no silver bullet which will immediately once and forever make every Canadian a homeowner in the neighbourhood where they want to live.”
In a statement on April 6, 2022, the Finance Department stated this measure was aimed at speculators, who buy property to make a profit.
“The government is concerned certain individuals engaged in flipping residential real estate are not properly reporting their profits as business income,” wrote the department.
“Instead, these individuals may be improperly reporting their profits as capital gains.”
The flipping tax was implemented after an election campaign promise made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We’ll crack down on the predatory speculators that stack the deck against you,” Trudeau told reporters on August 24, 2021.
A Liberal Party campaign document A Home for Everyone proposed the flipping tax as part of a “homebuyers’ bill of rights to make the process of buying a home fairer, more open and transparent and ensure homes are for people and families.”
“The deck seems stacked against people and has for an awfully long time,” said Trudeau.
“We are going to use the tools we need to prevent predatory speculative practices.”
“If you work hard, if you save, your dream of having your own place should be in reach,” said Trudeau.
“For too many people, it just isn’t and that’s not right.”
“You shouldn’t lose a bidding war on your home to speculators,” said Trudeau.
“It’s time for things to change.”
