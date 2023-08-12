Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Bank of Canada (BOC) said government-issued digital currency is unnecessary and would only be feasible if most Canadians asked for it, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“As a practical matter achieving wide adoption, acceptance and use of a central bank digital currency could be challenging because most Canadians have access to several methods of payment,” said the BOC in a report.
“Overcoming such barriers could require significant and sustained investment by the central bank.”
The BOC said people would have to “drive its use.”
It estimated about 13% of Canadians have owned Bitcoin, adding ownership and use of other cryptocurrency for payments is less significant.
Another 14% of Canadians have abandoned cash purchases. About half of people carry some cash as a precaution.
Almost all of them owned a bank account and debit card, and 87% have at least one credit card. Most have two credit cards.
The BOC acknowledged a significant number of Canadians “dislike using technology and are therefore reluctant to make payments online.” It estimated 11% of people with internet access refuse to bank online, and 16% do not shop online.
It said all factors combined to thwart any uptake of government-issued digital currency as unnecessary or unwanted. Most of them do not experience gaps in their access to a range of payment methods, and this would probably continue to be the case in a cashless environment.
For a central bank digital currency to address unmet payment needs, the BOC said the main consumer groups who have access to a range of options would have to adopt it and use it at scale.
“This is necessary to encourage widespread merchant acceptance,” it said.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in 2022 his government would scrap the BOC’s proposed central bank digital currency and audit its $400 billion quantitative easing program to find out why it missed the mark on inflation.
I'm glad BoC changed their mind. I use Cash for all small purchases, and credit card for large amounts, which creates an audit trail. Who needs every transaction captured in some database. A few weeks ago, a chain store was replacing or upgrading their retail computer system. People couldn't promptly complete their debit-credit purchase at self-checkout, so left the goods and left the store. The cash line was quite long, and even then, scanning an item and having it register on the screen took a while. A 5 minute convenience turned into a 15 minute inconvenience. That's technology for you. Occasionally, the POS system crashes and people can't shop, unless they have cash. Cybercrime is rampant. We should always have an alternative to digital technology. I agree with the 11-14%, who refuse to use technology for any kind of financial transaction. As an aside, read the novel, 2034- A Novel of the Next World War. There is a lesson in this book, about depending too much on digital technology.
Lets dig into "guest"s incoherent comments, shall we? 1) exactly HOW could this "digital currency" complement "paper and coin"? 2) How would this be "useful for large transactions" beyond the present system?? 3) Why would some kind of "traceable features" be important, and better (somehow) than the current system of online payments? 4) Why would one want to compete with "bitcoin and other unregulated "currencies" or "coins"? 5) Why do we need a "digital currency that [guest] can "trust"? ///Presumably the point of having "trust" in a banking system is so that people, when they entrust a FI with a deposit of their money, they are very certain that it wont disappear into a black hole never to be seen again. And when it is guaranteed by the government (to the exclusion of any other "unregulated currency" (definition, please) it wont lose half its value by the time I take it out of the bank and want to buy something with it. This was the point of silver and gold coins--they have intrinsic value beyond their being an exchange medium. Which fiat currency doesnt have. THE ONLY POINT to a "central bank digital currency" IS CONTROL OF THE PEOPLE IN A GIVEN COUNTRY. If they can see to it that each of us HAS ONLY ONE BANK ACCOUNT. At the Central Bank. The government than can 'FREEZE' (as they did with the trucker donors) or subtract funds from any given account at will, to punish an account holder (or add to those funds to reward us), all using government enforcement powers. This is being peddled as being more "convenient" than the current system, which is complete BS. The main problem with a "debt" based system which we currently have, is inflation. It is insidious because it usually happens gradually (such as grocery prices creeping upwards) and can be blamed on others (Loblaws being greedy, the gas retailers gouging us) and making windfall amounts of money, for example. In reality it happens when Potatohead Trudeau imposes a "Carbon tax" (might as well be a "leprochan" tax) on diesel fuel that causes any commodity that is transported to go up in price. Or borrowing X hundred million dollars, on taxpayer credit, to give to crooks running Ukraine, which causes inflation, which leads to BoC raising interest rates that Canadian taxpayers will be paying, one way or another on that borrowed Ukrainian money. Those are problems that a "digital currency" wont solve-- such a digital currency will enslave us to control by the globalists far more completely than anything the world has ever seen. Going back to a gold coin currency makes far more sense. So lets stop the vacuous BS, can we? Please?
You forgot to mention so that they can stop you from buying a gun or ammunition. Or donating to Church. Or buying meat at the grocery store. Already in China, people cannot buy train tickets and airline tickets if they have visited certain websites. Totalitarians drool over this kind of control.
My concern is that S&P Global has come out against ESG. I have this sense that they are re-grouping. And even if BOC now says no to CBDC, do you believe this will go away? No. This will come back, re-branded to make it more palatable.
only one reason libs want digital currency....
Unlike most people with a conservative bent, I would actually like to see an official digital currency get implemented. It should not replace paper and coin currency, but would instead complement them. This would be useful for large transactions such as car and home purchases and it would provide traceable features that would be most useful in fighting crime and corruption.
The other reason I would like to see formalized digital currencies is to compete with bitcoin and the other unregulated currencies. Although there are some benefits to unregulated currencies, the potential for abuse is far too great and we have seen fraud, theft and crime benefit greatly from the unregulated coins.
Having said that, I do not want to see unregulated coins outlawed. If someone really wants to trust a server farm in China with their life savings, who am I to complain? But I wouldn't do it myself and I would like to see a digital means of currency that I can trust (well, as far as I trust the BoC anyway).
only purpose of gov digital money is to track 100 percent of your purchases. Then at will they can turn off your money or put expiry date on savings to stimulate economy. its total control of your money. cash needs to be king. not some burcrates whim decides if i have money or not.
