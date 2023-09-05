Doug Ford

 Courtesy Ontario Government

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has concerns about the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate increases hurting people. 

“I share the views of my colleague, Premier David Eby of British Columbia, that many families and businesses are struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford the crushing impact of any further rate hikes,” said Ford in a letter to BoC Governor Tiff Macklem. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

