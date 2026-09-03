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Bank of Canada unveils new $20 bill depicting King Charles III, Vimy Memorial

After 90 years Canadians will finally have a different face on the twenty, with King Charles replacing his late mother on the new $20 bill that is expected to enter circulation in 2027
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, alongside Her Excellency the Governor General Louise Arbour unveil the new $20 note depicting HM King Charles II
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, alongside Her Excellency the Governor General Louise Arbour unveil the new $20 note depicting HM King Charles IICPAC
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