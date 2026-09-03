Bank of Canada unveils new $20 bill depicting King Charles III, Vimy Memorial

CALGARY — The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled the new design for the $20 bill featuring a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III, King of Canada, as well as an image of the National Vimy Memorial in France.The latest bill design follows the tradition of featuring the image of the monarch on the $20 bill, with the king replacing his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was prominently featured on the Canada $20 note for over 90 years.The queen was first depicted on the $20 bill in 1935 when she was just an eight-year-old princess; almost a century later, Canadians will finally have a different face looking back at them on the twenty..The new bill is a far cry from this 1935 design and will feature extensive security features as well as tons of minute symbolism. It will also be vertical and is the first time in Canadian history that the $20 will be vertical instead of horizontal. Alongside the image of the King, the note also features an image of the Vimy Memorial, a tribute to those Canadian soldiers who gave their lives in the 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge, a battle that shaped not only the outcome of the First World War but also the development of the Canadian national identity..In addition to the two most prominent symbols on the bill, the King and the Vimy Memorial, the bill also features some smaller symbols meant to showcase Canadian identity.Floral emblems of all 13 Canadian provinces and territories are featured throughout the note, in addition to the wide usage of maple leaves on the note.The reverse side of the bill also features poppies alongside the Vimy Memorial, another symbol meant to highlight the sacrifice of Canada's armed forces and her veterans..The bill also has extensive anti-counterfeit technology implemented inside, with the Bank of Canada stressing the importance of this technology in a world where counterfeiters never stop trying to replicate currency.Some security features include a purple security stripe, raised lettering, and holographic images, among others.This is the first time that HM King Charles has been featured on a banknote in Canada; however, his image has been depicted on all Canadian coins since late 2023.The bill is expected to enter circulation in early 2027, so Canadians are encouraged to keep their eye out for this new flashy $20 bill.