Joe Biden

Former US vice president Joe Biden speaking with attendees at the 2020 Iowa State Education Association Legislative Conference at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel in West Des Moines, IA. 

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

An investigation into Joe Biden’s family by the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee revealed the family “attempted to hide more than US$10 million in payments from foreign nationals through a web of privately held companies,” reports the Dailey Caller.

After taking control of the US House of Representatives last fall, the Republican majority pledged to look into the Bidens’ business deals, with committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky specifically saying it was not an investigation of Hunter Biden, but of Joe Biden and his family.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

drip, drip............if all the truth were told upfront people wouldn't or couldn't believe it. That goes for basically everything in this war against the psychotic cabal and their minions.

Report Add Reply
jrharvey85
jrharvey85

' I fear not those who live behind the bars and walls of our prisons, I fear those who walk among us wearing suits and ties.'

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Both the US and Canada have illegitimate ChiCom installed criminal governments

More like advanced organized crime mafias actually

But their fascism is also combined with our media and corporations so the biggest most important stories in the world will not be reported on in our criminal controlled mainstream media

We are literally “governed” by the most vile of criminals

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.