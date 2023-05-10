An investigation into Joe Biden’s family by the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee revealed the family “attempted to hide more than US$10 million in payments from foreign nationals through a web of privately held companies,” reports the Dailey Caller.
After taking control of the US House of Representatives last fall, the Republican majority pledged to look into the Bidens’ business deals, with committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky specifically saying it was not an investigation of Hunter Biden, but of Joe Biden and his family.
“In only four months since gaining subpoena authority, we have made astonishing progress,” Comer said at a press conference on Wednesday.
“The Biden family’s alleged influence-peddling began while Joe Biden was vice-president,” said Comer. “In at least one instance, Hunter Biden travelled with his father to China on an official visit. At the time, Hunter was serving as an unpaid board member of the Chinese equity firm BHR Partners.”
“The committee is concerned by the complicated, suspicious network of over 20 companies we have identified that the Biden family and their associates used to enrich themselves. Most of these companies were limited liability committees formed during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies.”
Comer singled out a trip Joe Biden took as vice-president to Romania, after which $3 million was allegedly transferred to a bank account controlled by Hunter’s business partner, Rob Walker.
In a 36-page memo obtained by the New York Post, the committee cites subpoenaed bank records to describe how the $3 million was allegedly transferred from Gabriel Popoviciu’s Bladon Enterprises Limited to Robinson Walker LLC, between November 2015 and May 2017, reports the Post, adding,
“Of the $3 million, the memo says roughly one-third, $1,038,627.08, was transferred to bank accounts belonging to Hunter Biden, first daughter-in-law Hallie Biden and an unnamed Biden family member.”
Information in a previous committee memo said an unidentified Biden family member got $80,000 over four transactions. After that memo, Hunter Biden’s legal team issued a statement denying anyone other than the three named Bidens were paid.
“The procedure mirrors a similar division of a roughly $3 million haul in early 2017 from Chinese firm Clean Energy Finance Corporation. About a third of that amount was shared among Hunter, Hallie, first brother James Biden and a fourth, unidentified Biden, according to an oversight committee memo from March,” reports the Post.
The most recent committee memo states, "The Romanian transactions show evidence of influence peddling and a correlation between the Biden family and their business associates’ work and then vice-president Biden’s responsibilities while in office. The committee is concerned about the Biden family’s pattern of courting business in regions of the world in which the then vice-president had an outsize role and influenced U.S. policy.”
The memo also notes in September 2015, Joe Biden “welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House.”
An Obama-Biden administration statement on the meeting said Biden “welcomed President Iohannis’ focus on anti-corruption efforts and rule of law as a means to strengthen national security and promote greater investment and economic growth.” Iohannis said Biden “voiced satisfaction over Romania’s progress with the fight against corruption.”
The oversight committee memo notes “[w]ithin five weeks of this meeting, Bladon Enterprises Limited (Bladon Enterprises) began making deposits into Robinson Walker, LLC’s bank account, reports the Post.
The memo also says it ordered the FBI to turn over a document alleging President Biden took bribes while vice president and “also slams dubious White House denials the Bidens received money from China, providing actual screenshots of bank transfers,” says the Post.
Comer said after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, the money from Romania “stopped flowing.”
(3) comments
drip, drip............if all the truth were told upfront people wouldn't or couldn't believe it. That goes for basically everything in this war against the psychotic cabal and their minions.
' I fear not those who live behind the bars and walls of our prisons, I fear those who walk among us wearing suits and ties.'
Both the US and Canada have illegitimate ChiCom installed criminal governments
More like advanced organized crime mafias actually
But their fascism is also combined with our media and corporations so the biggest most important stories in the world will not be reported on in our criminal controlled mainstream media
We are literally “governed” by the most vile of criminals
