Banks must advertise deposit insurance under new federal rules

Canada's federally regulated banks will soon be required to prominently promote federal deposit insurance in advertisements, on websites and across digital platforms under new regulations aimed at boosting public confidence in the country's banking system.Blacklock's Reporter says a legal notice published July 6 requires banks to reference Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) coverage in paid advertising beginning Dec. 1.According to the accompanying Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement, the new requirement is intended to improve Canadians' understanding of deposit insurance and strengthen confidence in the financial system.“The proposed amendments to the bylaw are expected to materially improve depositor awareness,” the statement said.The requirement will apply to paid advertising across newspapers, television, streaming services, digital platforms and social media.Regulators said public awareness of deposit insurance helps prevent panic during periods of financial uncertainty.“Deposit insurance is most effective when depositors know and understand how it applies to their financial situation,” the notice said. “Greater awareness and understanding allow depositors to make informed financial decisions and enhance confidence in the deposit insurance framework and trust in the financial system.”“Depositors who are confident their money is protected are less likely to run in times of stress, making awareness a key contributor to financial stability.”.Canada has not experienced a bank failure since 1985, when Alberta-based Canadian Commercial Bank and Northland Bank collapsed, costing the CDIC $608 million. The failures of another 17 trust and mortgage companies between 1983 and 1987 left the insurer with a $1.25 billion deficit.Federal deposit insurance currently covers eligible deposits up to $100,000 per depositor at each member institution.The Department of Finance has been reviewing whether to increase that limit since July 2025. Options under consideration include raising individual coverage to $150,000, business coverage to $500,000 and introducing temporary "life event" protection of up to $1 million for deposits resulting from inheritances, home sales, court settlements or divorce payments.The current $100,000 limit was last increased in 2005, when it rose from $60,000.A 2025 federal consultation paper found uninsured deposits have grown much faster than insured deposits, leaving trillions of dollars outside the federal guarantee.The Finance Department reported Canadian financial institutions held approximately $1.2 trillion in insured deposits compared with $2.2 trillion in uninsured deposits.As a result, insured deposits declined from 58% of all eligible deposits to 36% by 2024, a trend the department said accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.Canada's deposit insurance limit also remains among the lowest in the G7. Coverage is roughly equivalent to C$95,000 in Japan, about C$156,000 in France, Germany and Italy, C$157,000 in the United Kingdom and approximately C$349,000 in the United States.Credit union deposits are covered under provincial insurance programs rather than the federal system. Coverage is unlimited in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, while limits range from $100,000 in Québec to $250,000 in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. Prince Edward Island insures deposits up to $125,000.