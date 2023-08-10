Barbie film banned

Margot Robbie (R) stars as Barbie in the 2023 film release. Lebanese culture minister Mohammad Mortada said Kuwait has banned the film in a bid to protect "public ethics and social traditions."

 Warner Bros Corp

The Barbie backlash has begun, as some countries have banned the movie claiming it "contradicts values of faith and morality" and promotes "homosexuality and sexual transformation."

Lebanese culture minister Mohammad Mortada said Kuwait has banned the film Barbie in a bid to protect "public ethics and social traditions."

(2) comments

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

I won't be supporting this Hollywood movie. I'd like Trudeau to take his kids to see Sound of Freedom.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Me too.

Report Add Reply

