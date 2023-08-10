The Barbie backlash has begun, as some countries have banned the movie claiming it "contradicts values of faith and morality" and promotes "homosexuality and sexual transformation."
Lebanese culture minister Mohammad Mortada said Kuwait has banned the film Barbie in a bid to protect "public ethics and social traditions."
Mortada said he believes the film is diminishing the importance of the family unit.
Mortada said he believes the storyline of the box office headliner supports rejecting a "father's guardianship, undermines and ridicules the role of the mother." He also said the film questions the necessity of marriage and having a family.
He then called on Lebanese authorities to "ban" the film and said homosexuality posed an "imminent danger" to Lebanon and should be "confronted."
Mortada said he believes Lebanese authorities must take action against materials he deemed to be "promoting homosexuality."
The film was due in Lebanon's cinemas on Aug. 31.
Ayman Mhanna, executive director at the non-profit civic Samir Kassir Foundation (a non-profit organization which promotes democracy and human rights in Lebanon and across the Arab world), told Reuters that Mortada's move came amid "a wave of bigotry".
Mhanna said: "This is part of a broader campaign that is bringing together Hezbollah, the Christian far right, and other top religious leaders in a focused campaign against LGBT people."
While Lebanon fusses, the film has been widely embraced by the sexual minority community worldwide, as well as by Canada's prime minister.
(2) comments
I won't be supporting this Hollywood movie. I'd like Trudeau to take his kids to see Sound of Freedom.
Me too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.