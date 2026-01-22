Barrie police opt out of federal gun grab

TORONTO — In a public notice posted online, the Barrie police said it will not be involved in scheduling or conducting firearm collections under the federal program at this stage. Instead, residents were directed to federal government resources for information on eligibility, declarations, and next steps.The gun grab applies to more than 2,500 models and variants of firearms classified by the federal government as prohibited “assault-style” weapons. These firearms have been banned since May 2020. Participation in the program is voluntary during the amnesty period, which runs until Oct. 30, 2026. After that date, possession of the prohibited firearms will become illegal unless they have been surrendered, deactivated, or otherwise disposed of in accordance with federal rules..Barrie’s position reflects a broader pattern of uneven participation across the country. Several large municipal police services, including the Toronto Police Service, have indicated they are not taking part in the gun grab collection process, citing operational and resource concerns.At the provincial level, governments in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have publicly stated they will not require local police to administer the program or act as intermediaries in firearm collection. In contrast, Quebec has signalled a willingness to cooperate with the federal government on aspects of the program’s implementation.The federal government has said the program is national in scope and that alternative arrangements, including involvement by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, will be used where municipal or provincial participation is limited.For Barrie residents who own prohibited firearms, the police service emphasized that declarations and compensation claims must be handled directly through federal channels.