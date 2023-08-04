Doctor with folded arms
According to recent reports, a private clinic in Alberta had been planning on  charging families an annual $4,800 membership fee for various health-care services including access to family doctors.

While the work of determining the legality of such charges at the Marda Loop clinic in Calgary will undoubtedly land on the desks of lawyers and bureaucrats, the situation raises a broader question: Are Canadians aware that most of them actually pay significantly more than $4,800 every year for public health care?

northrungrader
30 countries in the world have public Healthcare, 28 have better service and outcomes. Can you imagine the hell people are living through in that 30th country? Yet we pay the Most of all 30 countries, and rank 29th. Our system is not working. In Alberta we have more AHS managers per capita then we have doctors, and they make $250,000 and upwards plus benefits, pensions, and bonuses. The last figure was 1 AHS manager per 1400 citizens. The system needs reform or a complete replacement, but the system protects itself over the lives of their patients.

