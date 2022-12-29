The Bassano Health Centre Emergency Department, located about 140-km southeast of Calgary, will reopen to full 24-hour, seven day a week coverage effective next Monday.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) limited the ED hours due to a lack of physician availability in June, according to a Thursday press release. The release said a new physician began working in Bassano, and another is planning to start in March.
The release went on to say AHS extends its gratitude to the community for its patience and understanding.
Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. They are reminded to call Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health-related questions.
AHS continues to recruit family physicians across southern Alberta to meet community needs. It has physician resource planners who are dedicated to identifying and pursuing international and domestic physician recruitment opportunities.
The Bassano Health Centre ED suspended services in September for the Labour Day weekend because of staff shortages.
“Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Bassano Health Centre Emergency Department will be temporarily closed for the long-weekend from 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6,” said AHS South Zone.
AHS South Zone said people should call 911 for medical emergencies or Health Link at 811 for non-emergency medical problems. It said emergency calls will be rerouted to Brooks, AB, and patients seeking care can access it at the Brooks Health Centre.
AHS posted 32 notices of no physician coverage or other service disruptions in several rural Alberta healthcare facilities in January and February.
AHS’s news archives page showed there were about 70 notices of no physician coverage or other service disruptions in 2021 and seven in 2020.
With the exception of several calls for volunteers, notices of a few facilities affected due to construction, and a four-day closure notice of the Rocky Mountain House Heliport, AHS did not notify of any physician shortages in 2019.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
