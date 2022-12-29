Bassano Health Centre

Bassano Health Centre 

 Courtesy Palliser Primary Care Network

The Bassano Health Centre Emergency Department, located about 140-km southeast of Calgary, will reopen to full 24-hour, seven day a week coverage effective next Monday. 

Alberta Health Services (AHS) limited the ED hours due to a lack of physician availability in June, according to a Thursday press release. The release said a new physician began working in Bassano, and another is planning to start in March. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

