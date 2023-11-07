BATTLE OF BRITAIN: UK gov bracing for 70,000 pro-Hamas rioters Remembrance Day

London police, who met with various activist groups Monday, have asked the pro-Hamas protestors to “urgently reconsider” the rallies this weekend.

Organizers refused to cancel the demonstration, though police ensured they would not go past the Cenotaph.

Meanwhile football fans have pledged to “team up” and “protect” the Armistice Day Cenotaph gathering from being disrupted by pro-Hamas supporters. Police are expecting more than one thousand to attend.

English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson urged on Twitter ("X") for people to come out in support of the veterans. "London, your country needs you," he wrote.

Independent reviewer of terror legislation Jonathan Hall said there is precedent for Islamic extremists to co-opt the special day to honour fallen heroes in an attempt to “delegitimize soldiers,” as seen when Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered in 2013.

Islamists have a documented history of using Remembrance Day protests as a “recruitment method,” Hall said, warning the football fans descending on London may lead to “an extreme Right-wing terrorist backlash” if the pro-Hamas demonstrators are allowed to march this weekend.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s said The COBRA meeting “will look at a wide range of areas, but it’s obviously particularly focused on the impact of the terrorist attack on the UK domestically.”

Politicians will address the issue of “community cohesion” as they look towards likely disruption in London on Saturday.

Sunak believes a pro-Hamas march on Armistice Day would be “provocative and disrespectful” and the government would “carefully consider” any avenues available to them to prevent the rallies this weekend — however, the decision on whether or not the protest should be banned completely is up to the Metropolitan Police.

“The Prime Minister himself does not think it’s right for these sorts of protests to be scheduled on Armistice Day,” the spokesman said. “To plan these sorts of protests in and around Armistice Day is provocative, it’s disrespectful."

“Should memorials be desecrated or should we see some of the instances of racial hatred for which there were arrests at the weekend be expressed on these days? I think that would be an affront to the British public.”