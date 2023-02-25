Willow Reichelt

 Screen grab

A BC citizen group championing decency in school materials is now calling for the removal of the chair of the Chilliwack school board.

In early February, Action4Canada (A4C) served trustees and the superintendent a Notice of Liability (NOL). The NOL said they were liable for any harm to students that resulted from the pro-transgender SOGI 123 resource and any criminal code violations associated with what A4C called “pornographic books.”

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(12) comments

JER
JER

At the core of this is the voters who refuse to become educated 0n just who it is they're voting for. Focusing exclusively on the federal government and who's to become PM, or the next premier or mayor is all good. But voter apathy towards lesser candidates, such as school boards, leads to this kind of disgusting behavior from those like this WOKE zealot. Sure, it takes time and effort to be aware of just who you're putting your X beside. But is there anything more important?

Mookster
Mookster

I have some strong feelings about this garbage, upon posting my comment WS system refused it due to so-called 'profanity'. I edited my response and broke it down to 2 parts, the first part has been posted, the second part keeps getting rejected as containing 'profanity'. I've edited it several times, softening the language each time to the point that there is clearly no 'profanity' in it, and no wording that does not already appear in Lee's article, yet to no avail. After repeated attempts WS now rejects it as being 'spam'.

I know I'm not the first to be frustrated by the WS 'system', and in previous attempts to communicate with WS have never had so much as a reply of any sort. I've emailed membership at WS demanding a response and explanation, we'll see if they care about anything other than my subscription dollars.

Mookster
Mookster

So Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Canmore RCMP and the Child Pornography 'investigator' state that it 'became clear' that a "father masturbating in front of his seven-year-old daughter, then penetrating her", and "illustrations of a boy giving oral sex to another boy", 'do not constitute child pornography'.

Are you f'n kidding me???

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Good work Action4Canada. Parents need to take back our schools instead of letting these closet pedophiles have their way. Always be aware that where you have children, that's where you'll find pedophiles. It's a no-brainer.

jph1944
jph1944

Glad to see this happening. It needs to happen all over Canada where parents take back the schools from these "woke" and insane School Boards.

I have a hard time getting my head around teachers actually wanting to teach this pediophelia.

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

It is crystal clear that that school boards as well as the police are in on the actions and defending the indoctrination of child pornography and other sexually perverted and explicit materials to our children. This diabolical perverted and pornographic garbage in addition to other nefarious brainwashing agendas are being implemented in out schools to our kids. When anyone speaks out about their concerns they are labeled with the usual "racist", "hateful", "mysoginist", "white supremist" labels that the left wing woke perverts use against anyone who would dare challenge them and their demonic perverted ideologies.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It's a start folks.....

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Action4Canada is doing Gods work to help save Canada from demonic forces and pedophillia

God Bless the heroes at Action4Canada

If you’re not a member please join NOW

Left Coast
Left Coast

Sexualizing Elementary School Students is quite insane . . .

if a guy in a raincoat was showing these books to children in a Park . . . he would likely be arrested for Grooming Children & labelled a Pedo.

Biology tells us there are only 2 Genders . . . obvious at Birth . . . anyone who thinks they are something else needs a Psychiatrist.

It seems Feelings & Emotions have replaced Science & Reason in Chilliwack Schools.

Can'tfixstupid
Can'tfixstupid

rcmp, the total joke of kanada, an absolute failure of an organization, who can believe anything they state as being legal or illegal?

Sad to say but this group that is standing up to protect children won’t have any luck in the totally woke and corrupt courts either.

guest310
guest310

When I was a teen 2 contentious books

Catcher in the Rye,,Too Kill a MockingBird.

If we wanted to see Nudies had to go to the drug store, sneak peak at Playboy.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

And National Geographic

