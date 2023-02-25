A BC citizen group championing decency in school materials is now calling for the removal of the chair of the Chilliwack school board.
In early February, Action4Canada (A4C) served trustees and the superintendent a Notice of Liability (NOL). The NOL said they were liable for any harm to students that resulted from the pro-transgender SOGI 123 resource and any criminal code violations associated with what A4C called “pornographic books.”
The group is especially concerned with a book by Ellen Hopkins called Identical, which has seven copies available at Chilliwack schools. An A4C online video includes an except read at a school board meeting in the United States. The excerpt includes explicit description of a father masturbating in front of his seven-year-old daughter, then penetrating her and saying he loved her more than her mom.
Gender Queer, a Memoir, by Maia Kobabe is another book the group objects to. It includes illustrations of a boy giving oral sex to another boy. The video showed it was available at G.W. Graham Secondary School in the district.
At a contentious school board meeting on February 7, trustee Heather Maahs said the books in question were not approved resources.
“So right now I want to ask the question, is there a line we won’t cross? Do we have a line? There’s no mention of the Criminal Code of Canada, which we have heard from parents who got up to the [mic],” Maahs said.
Chair Willow Reichelt interrupted and said, “There are no materials in our schools that break the criminal code or are illegal.”
Maahs replied, “So I’m going to read the code to you and then you can judge,” to which Reichelt said, “I’m going to cut your mic. So does anyone else want to speak to this motion?”
Later, a grandmother of 10 children in the school district said, “I have two things that are on my mind … one of them is a safety policy for overnight trips. I don’t know if there is such a thing. My first concern is regarding an overnight field trip coming up in which there are students that identify as the opposite sex attending.”
Reichelt interrupted to say that was not on the agenda.
“What about for violence and bullying in the schools? Is that something I can speak on?” the woman asked, only to be told that was not on the agenda either.
“So basically anything I wanted to say today is not going to [be allowed] — so when can I?”
Reichelt interrupted and said the grandmother could talk to the board at any time, to which the grandmother replied, “I have emailed you and you responded, but I didn’t get the answers that I was hoping for ...”
Reichelt said she could email them and then cut off the speaker’s mic.
“I know you can hear me,” the woman said, mentioning the fact a transgender child was on the overnight trip.
"Yes, I can hear you,” Reichelt replied, “but it’s not getting broadcast because you’re saying stuff that is potentially discriminatory, so I’m not going to let you speak anymore. Those items are not on the agenda, thank you.”
Darryl Ferguson, PhD, said, “Is the superintendent aware of the sexually explicit books in School District 33? Do you know their content? What legal stance has the superintendent taken with regards to the criminal code? Let me just briefly read, ‘There are strict definitions in the child pornography code.’”
Reichelt stopped the speech saying, “So, I’m turning off your mic. Dr. Ferguson, yeah, we’re not doing this. There is no illegal material in our schools. That is highly defamatory. No. I’m not going to let you. Sorry. Too bad.”
Tanya Gaw, founder of A4C, said, “I just wanted to make a statement regarding what you said regarding making criminal record checks on drag queens.”
Reichelt said, “That’s not on the agenda… Drag queens are not on the agenda. So do you have a question about something on the agenda?”
Gaw said, “You as a board have to protect our children and consider something moving forward such as the [SOGI 123] learning resource. In 2017 they put it into all schools. No parents were involved in this decision or psychologists to determine the long-term affects. Now what we’re finding—”
Reichelt interrupted, “SOGI 123 is not on the agenda.”
“It’s a learning resource,” Gaw protested.
“That’s not anything to do with our learning resources policy,” Reichelt said. After a brief exchange, she continued, “You’re not on the mic. I’ve told you, thank you, so you can go sit down now, thank you.”
The exchanges led to an Action 4 Canada campaign page entitled, “School Board Chair: Dictatorship or Democracy?” that includes a five-minute compilation video of the school board meeting.
Part two of the campaign page includes a screenshot of Willow Reichelt’s school board re-election Facebook page where she defended Gender Queer.
“The book banners claim to be about protecting children, but make no mistake: This is an explicitly racist and anti-LGBTQ+ agenda,” Reichelt wrote.
A formal complaint was made to the RCMP regarding the materials on February 17, but investigators did not believe it fit the legal definition of child porn.
“This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community,” said Chilliwack Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a press release.
“Police have a duty to investigate these allegations, but it became clear to the investigator who has years of experience in investigating Child Pornography offences that, while the material may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people, it does not constitute child pornography.”
(12) comments
At the core of this is the voters who refuse to become educated 0n just who it is they're voting for. Focusing exclusively on the federal government and who's to become PM, or the next premier or mayor is all good. But voter apathy towards lesser candidates, such as school boards, leads to this kind of disgusting behavior from those like this WOKE zealot. Sure, it takes time and effort to be aware of just who you're putting your X beside. But is there anything more important?
I have some strong feelings about this garbage, upon posting my comment WS system refused it due to so-called 'profanity'. I edited my response and broke it down to 2 parts, the first part has been posted, the second part keeps getting rejected as containing 'profanity'. I've edited it several times, softening the language each time to the point that there is clearly no 'profanity' in it, and no wording that does not already appear in Lee's article, yet to no avail. After repeated attempts WS now rejects it as being 'spam'.
I know I'm not the first to be frustrated by the WS 'system', and in previous attempts to communicate with WS have never had so much as a reply of any sort. I've emailed membership at WS demanding a response and explanation, we'll see if they care about anything other than my subscription dollars.
So Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the Canmore RCMP and the Child Pornography 'investigator' state that it 'became clear' that a "father masturbating in front of his seven-year-old daughter, then penetrating her", and "illustrations of a boy giving oral sex to another boy", 'do not constitute child pornography'.
Are you f'n kidding me???
Good work Action4Canada. Parents need to take back our schools instead of letting these closet pedophiles have their way. Always be aware that where you have children, that's where you'll find pedophiles. It's a no-brainer.
Glad to see this happening. It needs to happen all over Canada where parents take back the schools from these "woke" and insane School Boards.
I have a hard time getting my head around teachers actually wanting to teach this pediophelia.
It is crystal clear that that school boards as well as the police are in on the actions and defending the indoctrination of child pornography and other sexually perverted and explicit materials to our children. This diabolical perverted and pornographic garbage in addition to other nefarious brainwashing agendas are being implemented in out schools to our kids. When anyone speaks out about their concerns they are labeled with the usual "racist", "hateful", "mysoginist", "white supremist" labels that the left wing woke perverts use against anyone who would dare challenge them and their demonic perverted ideologies.
It's a start folks.....
Action4Canada is doing Gods work to help save Canada from demonic forces and pedophillia
God Bless the heroes at Action4Canada
If you’re not a member please join NOW
Sexualizing Elementary School Students is quite insane . . .
if a guy in a raincoat was showing these books to children in a Park . . . he would likely be arrested for Grooming Children & labelled a Pedo.
Biology tells us there are only 2 Genders . . . obvious at Birth . . . anyone who thinks they are something else needs a Psychiatrist.
It seems Feelings & Emotions have replaced Science & Reason in Chilliwack Schools.
rcmp, the total joke of kanada, an absolute failure of an organization, who can believe anything they state as being legal or illegal?
Sad to say but this group that is standing up to protect children won’t have any luck in the totally woke and corrupt courts either.
When I was a teen 2 contentious books
Catcher in the Rye,,Too Kill a MockingBird.
If we wanted to see Nudies had to go to the drug store, sneak peak at Playboy.
And National Geographic
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.