CALGARY — Ottawa and Newfoundland and Labrador have approved the development plan for Bay du Nord, leaving Equinor and Shell to decide in early 2027 whether to proceed with the $14-billion offshore oil project. If the partners go ahead, they aim to produce first oil in 2031.Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson and Premier Tony Wakeham announced the decision after the Canada–Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Energy Regulator approved the plan on November 4. The project received federal environmental approval in 2022.Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson called the province’s offshore sector “a key driver of good jobs, energy security and economic growth.” .Suncor trims East Coast operations with sale of three offshore oil stakes.He said the joint approval “reflects our shared commitment to growing the sector stronger.”The two governments estimate Bay du Nord would generate $20 billion in government revenue and contribute $50 billion to Canada’s GDP over 20 years of production.Provincial Energy and Mines Minister Lloyd Parrott said Newfoundland and Labrador expects about $6.4 billion in direct revenue and has the option to take an equity stake. Wakeham said the project would generate more than 31 million hours of work over 25 years.Equinor plans to start drilling in late 2029 or early 2030 at the Bay du Nord and Cambriol fields in the Flemish Pass Basin, about 500 kilometres east of St. John’s.The partners plan to use a floating production and storage vessel designed to eliminate routine flaring. The governments expect the project’s extraction emissions to be 50% below the global average for offshore oil projects.