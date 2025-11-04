BBC altered video of Trump to make him appear to incite violence

The Telegraph has revealed that the BBC intentionally broadcast altered video of President Donald Trump, in order to promote the false narrative he incited violence in Washington.Panorama, the BBC’s “longest-running investigative series” broadcast “doctored” footage of Trump scarcely one week before the US election, wherein he appeared to proclaim “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”Trump actually declared “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women.” Panorama completely omitted all of the footage wherein Trump openly implored any and all of his supporters to comport themselves “peacefully and patriotically.”Numerous managers and senior personnel at the BBC, including Samir Shah, the Chair of the BBC, were immediately alerted of the “very, very dangerous precedent” set by Panorama, but all of them “refused to accept there had been a breach of standards” the Telegraph reported and Shah himself refused to provide any official response.Michael Prescott, an independent external adviser to the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee (EGSC), explicitly warned the BBC that “…the programme made the US president say things [he] never actually said by splicing together footage from the start of his speech with something he said nearly an hour later” and that Panorama “…created the impression that Trump said something he did not and, in doing so, materially misled viewers.”The report concludes that Panorama’s “distortion of the day’s events” was so egregious that the BBC’s viewers must ask themselves: “Why should the BBC be trusted, and where will this all end?”Various United Kingdom (UK) politicians and former BBC staff members have confirmed the dossier’s claims and severely condemned the BBC.Liz Kershaw, a former radio presenter for the BBC, immediately declared “This is no surprise to me. I presented news and current affairs programmes on the BBC on four stations from 1993 to 2011. The biased groupthink among its journalists was outrageous and had to be fought and rebalanced every day.”The UK’s former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, stated “This is a total disgrace. The BBC has doctored footage of Trump to make it look as though he incited a riot — when he in fact said no such thing. We have Britain’s national broadcaster using a flagship programme to tell palpable untruths about Britain’s closest ally. Is anyone at the BBC going to take responsibility — and resign?”The Telegraph has stated that it will soon publish other excerpts of the report and expose the BBC’s biased coverage of the war in Gaza, as well as the BBC’s “effective censorship” of the transgender debate.