News

BC animal sanctuary asks CFIA to spare beloved peacocks amid avian flu outbreak

Critteraid has already had to euthanize a number of birds in the weeks since the virus was first detected on the premises.
Peacock
PeacockSource: Critteraid
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
British Columbia
Bird Flu
H5n1
Avian Flu
Critteraid
peacocks
Summerland

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news