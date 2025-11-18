BC animal sanctuary asks CFIA to spare beloved peacocks amid avian flu outbreak

An animal sanctuary in Summerland, British Columbia has requested that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency spare their beloved peacocks amid an avian flu outbreak.Critteraid has already had to euthanize a number of birds in the weeks since the virus was first detected on the premises."I am writing to respectfully request reconsideration regarding the euthanasia order for the peacocks residing at our sanctuary," Critteraid wrote in a letter to the CFIA. "We have fully complied with all directives concerning our chickens and ducks. Veterinary appointments are scheduled for Friday to ensure humane euthanasia is carried out in accordance with current biosecurity and containment requirements.".BC animal sanctuary with avian flu outbreak euthanizes birds themselves to 'ensure it was done with love and dignity' .The sanctuary went on to explain that while they "understand the necessity of these measures for the protection of animal and public health," the peacocks' situation is slightly different."These birds have been completely isolated from the lower areas of the sanctuary and from all waterfowl," the letter stated. "They are not waterfowl species and therefore do not share the same exposure risk factors associated with avian influenza transmission in aquatic environments. Their enclosure is located a significant distance from the affected zones, with no shared food, water sources, or direct contact with other birds under restriction.".Critteraid made it clear that their goal is "not to challenge the intent of the directive, but to provide clear context that may allow for a science-based, risk-mitigated exemption in this case.""Like the ducks, these birds have been part of our sanctuary for many years and have not displayed any clinical signs of illness," they added. "But unlike the ducks, because of their separation of locations and protocol, we believe there is a justifiable and manageable path forward that would allow them to be spared without compromising broader containment efforts."In a post on Facebook, Critteraid said the CFIA has not yet responded."We truly don't know what this means for the future of our sanctuary," they noted. "This is not meant to send shockwaves but we have been given a glimpse of what the options to us and our animals are. Now as a sanctuary, we are unsure of what this means. I have more questions than answers but we will share. Thank you for the support."