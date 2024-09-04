BC announces 13 new First Nations-led primary care clinics

British Columbia is moving ahead with a plan to open 13 new First Nations primary care centres across the province.When completed, they will bring the total number of such facilities to 15.In a joint press release, the BC government and First Nations Health Authority revealed that 10 of the new clinics will be accepting patients as early as Fall 2024."Dismantling and eradicating indigenous-specific racism from BC's health-care system continues to be a key priority for our government," Health Minister Adrian Dix wrote. "Part of this work is expanding access to First Nations-led, culturally safe health care and work in partnership with the local First Nations and FNHA."He emphasized that the opening of the new facilities was "another important step forward in our journey toward Reconciliation."According to Primary Care Medical Director Dr. Terri Aldred, the clinics have been "designed specifically to better meet the primary healthcare needs of First Nations by providing culturally safe, quality primary healthcare services."She explained that, "Indigenous ways of knowing and being are the foundations of these service models," adding that, "elders, sacred knowledge keepers, and traditional wellness practitioners will be key members of the primary healthcare team and work in close collaboration with western medicine practitioners."That being said, the facilities will not be restricted to indigenous patients. All British Columbians will have access to the services they provide."We recognize more work needs to be done to achieve our vision of healthy, self-determining and vibrant First Nations children, families and communities in BC," she wrote in the aforementioned press release, "and we invite all health-system partners and municipalities in BC to support our shared journey towards a safe and sustainable health-care system."Whether they suffer from the same staffing shortages as other hospitals across the province remains to be seen..BC Conservative Party president Aisha Estey pointed out that, "it doesn't matter how many hospitals or clinics you open if there are no doctors or nurses to work in them.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.