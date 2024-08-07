BC arsonist arrested after starting forest fire

RCMP in Port Alberni have nabbed a 27-year-old female arsonist after she set a forest fire.RCMP said the woman was arrested after allegedly causing a fire near the Stirling Arm Forest Service Road (FSR) and the Canal Main FSR."Shortly after 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, an off-duty officer from the Port Alberni RCMP observed and reported a fire in a forested area near the Stirling Arm Forest Service Road and Canal Main Forest Road," said the Mounties in a news release."Police responded to the area and located an individual suspected to be responsible for the fire. The suspect was identified as a 27-year-old woman. She has been held in custody to be brought before the courts. Police will be forwarding a detailed report to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges."The fire, approximately 0.5 hectares in size, is currently being held by the Mosaic and Natural Resources. Campfires and open burning are currently restricted across B.C due to the high heat and drought-like conditions covering much of the province.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.