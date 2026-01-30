BC-based Jim Pattison Developments 'will not be proceeding' with sale of US warehouse to ICE

British Columbia-based commercial real estate group Jim Pattison Developments has announced that it "will not be proceeding" with a sale of a warehouse in Virginia to the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.The move comes amid widespread backlash on both sides of the border — including right here in BC."The transaction to sell our industrial building in Ashland, Virginia will not be proceeding," the company wrote in a statement Friday. It did not explicitly note why.Earlier this week, however, JP Developments did comment on the concern shared by many over the building's potential occupants."As a matter of policy, we do not comment on private transactions," they said. "However, we understand that the conversation around immigration policy and enforcement is particularly heated, and has become much more so over the past few weeks. We respect that this issue is deeply important to many people.".Among those at the forefront of the fight against the sale is BC Greens leader Emily Lowan. She and her team had promoted a rally outside JP Developments headquarters in downtown Vancouver Friday evening to call on the billionaire to rethink the sale. Now that the company has backed off, the rally has been rebranded as an opportunity to "celebrate a collective victory.""This didn’t happen by accident," Lowan said in a statement. "Workers and communities can win against the billionaire class when we stand together. This deal was stopped because people organized, applied pressure, and refused to be silent."She said much of the credit can go to UFCW 1518 and other "grassroots organizers." "Thank you to UFCW 1518 and everyone who fought for what’s right," Lowan added. "This win shows what’s possible. Up next: a wealth tax, public groceries, and affordable housing. Let’s get to work."She urged the Jim Pattison Group to "publicly commit to avoiding any future sales to ICE or the US Department of Homeland Security, and fully disclose any current or pending property sales involving DHS."A protest outside the Hootsuite headquarters in Vancouver is still planned for Friday afternoon over the company's involvement with ICE.