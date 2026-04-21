B.C. bureaucrats bill taxpayers $370k annually for executive vehicle leases

Senior British Columbia bureaucrats are billing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for vehicle leases, prompting calls for the province to rein in what critics describe as excessive spending.Records obtained through freedom of information requests by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show the B.C. government is paying about $370,000 annually for executive vehicle leases tied to deputy ministers, associate deputy ministers and other senior officials.“Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for outrageously expensive vehicle leases,” said Carson Binda, the federation’s B.C. director. “The government must change its policy so bureaucrats aren’t billing taxpayers for luxury vehicles.”Under current provincial policy, senior executives can lease a vehicle costing up to $1,200 per month or opt to receive $1,000 per month in cash instead. The records indicate the average lease cost is approximately $1,103 per month.The findings have raised questions about whether the government is adhering to its own transportation policy, which requires employees to use the most cost-effective and appropriate travel options when conducting official business..“When you could save money by leasing a Range Rover or a Benz, you’re clearly not choosing the most cost-effective option,” Binda said. “It’s not cost effective or appropriate for bureaucrats to be leasing expensive vehicles while hiking taxes and borrowing billions.”The federation noted that some lower-cost alternatives, including hybrid sedans, are available at significantly reduced monthly rates compared to higher-end SUVs.The provincial government declined to disclose details about the specific makes and models of the leased vehicles, citing concerns related to law enforcement and public safety.The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says it is now pursuing legal action to challenge that decision and force the release of additional information about the vehicles being funded by taxpayers.