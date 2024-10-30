BC business orgs call on province to prioritize economic growth

A coalition of business organizations in British Columbia have called on provincial leaders to prioritize economic growth.The move comes on the heels of the the election, which saw the BC NDP eek out a majority by the slimmest of margins.."Without a strong economy, affordability will remain unachievable for British Columbians," the open letter stated, noting that, "British Columbia's economy is falling behind, and many sectors are faced with deteriorating performance and job losses."The coalition explained that manufacturing has been hit especially hard, with the sector losing 12,400 jobs since 2017 and investment falling to "crisis levels." The stagnation of the private sector was also deemed "unprecedented and unsustainable.""As you heard throughout the recent campaign, British Columbia's families, communities, and businesses are navigating extraordinary affordability challenges," the letter continued. "Rising costs for essentials like housing and groceries are placing immense pressure on households, while many small businesses face growing difficulties meeting their payrolls and staying open for business."The groups cited a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade pre-election survey that showed 80% of residents and 92% of businesses believed affordability had "worsened.""Overall, BC's fiscal and economic trajectory is deeply concerning," they warned, citing the fact that the NDP has promised spending that will only add to the deficit. "As you shape your next government and plan your work in the upcoming legislative sessions, we urge you to give serious consideration to the state of BC's economy."The signatories noted that BC has "all the building blocks necessary to support a strong economy," such as resources, a well-educated workforce, and a stable reputation."In a world looking for reliable partners in uncertain times, British Columbia's potential is immense, but action is needed now to improve our underperforming economy," they concluded. "The next government must prioritize our economic health if it truly wants to make life more affordable and boost well-paid employment prospects."The letter was signed by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, BC Business Council, and the BC Chamber of Commerce, among others.