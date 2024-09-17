News

BC calls on feds to regulate machetes following spate of attacks

She argued that such weapons "serve no legitimate purpose on modern Canadian city streets."
Arif Virani and Niki Sharma
Arif Virani and Niki SharmaIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Federal Government
Attack
Knife
Machetes
Attorney General Arif Virani
Attorney General Niki Sharma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news