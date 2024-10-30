BC Cancer Foundation ending 'Tour de Cure' after 16 years, climate change partly to blame

The BC Cancer Foundation has ended the Tour de Cure bike race after 16 years.Officials cited a number of factors that went into the move, including inflation, falling revenue, and climate change."The Tour’s legacy is something we will always cherish," the foundation wrote in a statement, explaining that the decision was made due to rising costs fuelled by "inflationary pressures and increasing logistical expenses," as well as "declining net revenue." Also listed as a reason were "external risks such as extreme climate events and unpredictable weather," which officials said, "pose both safety concerns for participants and add uncertainty to event planning and execution."Since its inception in 2009, the tour has raised around $131 million in gross revenue for cancer research. In its best year, 2011, attendees brought in $12 million.The foundation's other physical events, including the Workout to Conquer Cancer and the Capilano Volkswagen Cypress Challenge, will still go on as planned. Aside from those, anyone wishing to support the cause can do so via personal or corporate donations, or organizing separate fundraising events."The Tour de Cure has created a strong and supportive legacy as we move forward in our mission to achieve a world free from cancer," the statement continued. "BC Cancer Foundation continues to remain deeply committed to growing the vital funds raised for the over 80,000 people being treated by BC Cancer each year."Those who signed up for the 2025 ride will have their registration fees refunded so long as they fill out the relevant forms by November 30, 2024. Those who fail to do so will have their fee taken as a donation, and a tax receipt will be issued instead.An event to commemorate those who have taken part over the years will be held in spring 2025.