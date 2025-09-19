News

BC chief says it's 'unconscionable' Anglo, Teck consider mining merger without indigenous approval

"These deals," he said, "cannot be completed without the title holders on whose lands these mines and smelters are situated being included."
Chief Clarence Louie
Chief Clarence LouieIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
First Nations
Trail
Teck
Osoyoos
Chief Clarence Louie
Anglo American

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news