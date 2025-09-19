BC chief says it's 'unconscionable' Anglo, Teck consider mining merger without indigenous approval

A First Nations leader in British Columbia has condemned the potential merger of Vancouver-based Teck Resource and British giant Anglo American. Chief Clarence Louie of the Swiw̓s Indian Band suggested such a move without indigenous approval was simply "unconscionable.""Deals of this scale have the possibility of significant impacts on Indigenous Nations and our people," he said. "These deals cannot be completed without the title holders on whose lands these mines and smelters are situated being included."Louie made it clear that his people, the Sylixs, "expect the federal and provincial governments and the leadership of these companies to honour the principles of free, prior and informed consent."He explained that Teck's smelter near Trail, BC has sat on indigenous-claimed land for over a century, and that over that time, they "have experienced significant impacts without any benefit.""The Osoyoos Indian Band is known as a band that welcomes business and industry," Louie added, "but business and industry must treat us with the respect that comes with being title holders of the land.".He slammed Teck for prematurely "making public commitments to expand smelter operations for critical minerals in Trail, adding copper and gallium refining," arguing that "making these statements to government without talking to First Nations is unconscionable for a company supposedly committed to reconciliation."“We call upon the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, Industry Minister, Mélanie Joly, and BC Premier, David Eby to direct the leadership of these two companies to work with us before any deal is approved," Louie concluded. "We look forward to being invited to meet to discuss this deal as soon as possible."While none of the aforementioned politicians have addressed Louie's concerns, they have expressed hesitation over the merger for other reasons. When asked about it on Tuesday, Joly said she wants to make sure there is a "net benefit to Canada" before anything goes forward."I think right know that it's not enough," she added.The merger would create a $70-billion copper mining operation firm called Anglo-Teck, which would be headquartered in Vancouver.