Church interior

The outline of a teepee situated in the centre of the sanctuary is one of several features in the restored church that represent Indigenous cultural traditions. 

 Courtesy Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) announced three British Columbia churches filed an application for leave to the Supreme Court of Canada due to a decision from the British Columbia Court of Appeal. 

“This case centred on the question of whether BC’s violation of Charter rights was a reasonable limit ‘demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society’ as required by Section 1 of the Charter,” said JCCF Litigation Director Marty Moore in a Wednesday press release.

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

