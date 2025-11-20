BC Coastal First Nations 'denounce' Ottawa-Alberta pipeline talks amid reports MOU within reach

BC Coastal First Nations have responded to reports that Alberta and Ottawa are close to reaching a memorandum of understanding for a pipeline to British Columbia.CFN President Marilyn Slett made it clear their position on such a project had not changed, and reminded all parties that any decisions would ultimately require First Nations' consent..Coastal First Nations 'reject' Alberta pipeline proposal — again."As the Rights and Title Holders of the Central and North Coast and Haida Gwaii, we are incredibly alarmed to read media reports about alleged negotiations between the federal government and the province of Alberta regarding proposals to build an oil pipeline to the northwest coast," she said. Slett went on to note that she and other indigenous leaders, along with Premier David Eby, "have called on the federal government to uphold the tanker ban," noting that "any discussions around an exemption to the current ban on oil tankers triggers the honour of the Crown and requires our consent."."We are tired of learning about these discussions regarding our traditional territories in the press," she continued. "Both the Prime Minister and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson have repeatedly stated that such a project would require the support of First Nations and of the government of British Columbia."Slett said her fellow leaders "have put forth multiple requests for nation-to-nation meetings with both the Prime Minister and Minister Hodgson," and called on them to "live up to their commitments and set up a respectful table that includes Coastal First Nations and the province of BC.""This approach is only building mistrust," she said of the current situation, "and Canada should commit to talking with us directly instead of deliberately sidestepping our communities.".Smith, Carney close to striking energy accord, sources say.According to sources familiar with the matter, on the bargaining table are a limited exemption to the North Coast tanker ban, a potential lowering or removal of the industrial emissions cap, and changes to industrial carbon pricing that would facilitate Alberta's boosting of carbon capture technology.