BC wildfires

The Donnie Creek fire in northeastern BC is seen during a planned ignition operation on June 3.

 Courtesy BC Wildfire Service

An emergency alert has been issued by the District of Tumbler Ridge and Peace River Regional District due to the wildfires. 

People are asked to evacuate right away if they're in the District of Tumbler Ridge and east, including Bearhole Lake, according to a Thursday press release. The release said several wildfires in the area pose a threat to human life. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Province of BC that can't run the Health Care system . . . obviously can't look after the security of BCs forests either. Surely with Satellites & Technology they could monitor the entire Province efficiently . . . never enough money for protecting the Forests but tons of money to fight fires . . . mostly set by Arsonists.

