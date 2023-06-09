An emergency alert has been issued by the District of Tumbler Ridge and Peace River Regional District due to the wildfires.
People are asked to evacuate right away if they're in the District of Tumbler Ridge and east, including Bearhole Lake, according to a Thursday press release. The release said several wildfires in the area pose a threat to human life.
Anyone in the evacuation order area must leave and report to the reception centre in Dawson Creek at the Ovintiv Events Centre. If people are in a motor home and want to remain in Chetwynd, they should report to Emergency Social Services at the district office for assistance.
The release asked people to evacuate via Highway 29 to Dawson Creek through Chetwynd.
If they are unable to evacuate, they should call 911.
Alberta’s wildfire crisis spread to neighbouring provinces on May 15 after authorities in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories issued evacuation orders due to immediate danger to life and safety.
This statement was due to the southward movement of wildfire smoke with a cold front. Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang explained smoke from the northern wildfires rises high into the atmosphere before descending in southern areas due to a high-pressure area.
“We just don’t know how much smoke will make it down to the surface,” said Lang.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Province of BC that can't run the Health Care system . . . obviously can't look after the security of BCs forests either. Surely with Satellites & Technology they could monitor the entire Province efficiently . . . never enough money for protecting the Forests but tons of money to fight fires . . . mostly set by Arsonists.
