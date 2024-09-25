BC Cons call for investigation after housing minister publicly endorses development company represented by sister's firm

The BC Conservatives have called for an investigation into Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon following his recent public endorsement of Renewal Development, a company that happens to be a client of by his sister Parm's lobbying firm, Core.The party questioned whether Kahlon's actions amounted to a conflict of interest that could influence his duty to act with the public's interest first..In a post on X, Conservative candidate Elenore Sturko revealed that she had sent a letter to Registrar of Lobbyists for BC Michael Harvey asking his office to look into things under Section 7.1(1) of the Lobbyist Transparency Act.In her letter, she explained that in April 2024, Kahlon told Global News he was "very interested in" Renewal Development's work with Wesgroup Properties in Port Moody, adding, "We are looking at how we can potentially partner with them.""The apparent overlap of interests between Minister Kahlon and his sibling's firm raises serious questions regarding transparency, compliance, and the potential for undue influence within the housing sector, an area of great importance to the public," Sturko added.Records show Parm co-founded Core after her brother was appointed housing minister, and that she has not registered the company with the BC Lobbyist's Registry "specifically for any work related to Renewal Development."Sturko called on Harvey to investigate whether Kahlon met with or discussed business with representatives from Renewal Development, why he publicly endorsed the firm, whether he has talked about it with his sister, whether Core complies with the Lobbyist Transparency Act, and whether Kahlon ever referred companies he deals with as a government official to his sister's firm.She claimed that even if everything was above board, an investigation "would still be invaluable in clarifying these relationships for the public.".In a post on X, Kahlon called the claims "false and desperate," adding that, "the housing company in question does not work with the government.".He also said his sister does not represent any housing developers, and that the contract between Core and Renewal Development in July was not handled by her.Before long it was revealed that Parm had, in fact, recently reposted a post from Core calling the development company "our clients.".She also posted a picture on X with Renewal Development CEO Glyn Lewis..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.