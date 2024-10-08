News

BC Cons call on feds to label Samidoun terrorist group after mob says 'we are Hamas,' burns Canadian flags

"This is not just hate speech; this is incitement to violence and terrorism," Rustad declared.
John Rustad
John RustadIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Vancouver
Bcpoli
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Hamas
Hezbollah
Samidoun
anti-israel
terrorist group

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news