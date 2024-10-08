BC Cons call on feds to label Samidoun terrorist group after mob says 'we are Hamas,' burns Canadian flags

The BC Conservatives have called on the federal government to label Samidoun a terrorist organization following a Monday rally in Vancouver celebrating the one year anniversary of the October 7 attack.Attendees at the event, organized by Samidoun, were heard exclaiming that "we are Hamas" and seen burning Canadian flags..Anti-Israel demonstrators in Vancouver declare 'we are Hezbollah and we are Hamas' on anniversary of October 7 attack."This is not just hate speech; this is incitement to violence and terrorism," BC Conservative leader John Rustad declared. "It is unacceptable that these individuals are allowed to spread such venom and hatred in our country, glorifying terror groups and calling for the destruction of nations, including our own."He made it clear that while free speech is the bedrock of our society, "Samidoun has openly aligned itself with Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are recognized as terrorist organizations," and thus, "pose[s] a clear threat to the safety of Canadians and our allies."The party called on Ottawa to not only designate Samidoun a terrorist organization, but seize all of its assets and block further funding, conduct a full investigation into its the sources of its funding, and arrest or deport all members of the group found to be engaging in these activities who are not Canadian citizens..WATCH: Anti-Israel demonstrators burn Canadian flags in Vancouver."This is not just about one demonstration," Rustad continued. "This is about protecting the values and security of our country. We cannot stand idly by while groups glorify violence, threaten the lives of innocent people, and burn our nation's flag in display of open hostility."He called Premier David Eby and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's refusal to recognize Samidoun as a terrorist group "disgraceful," and labelled their silence "nothing short of a betrayal of the values and safety of British Columbians.""Samidoun's calls for the destruction of Israel, Canada, and the United States are not just words," Rustad concluded. "They are declarations of hate and violence. It's time for leaders like David Eby to stop turning a blind eye to this evil and take a stand for what's right."Samidoun, the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, was founded in 2012 and has grown to become a driving force of many of the anti-Israel protests that have wreaked havoc on cities across Canada and the world.