BC Cons call out NDP for allowing sexually explicit material in school libraries

The BC Conservatives have called out the NDP for allowing sexually explicit materials to be made available in school libraries.Leader John Rustad and Surrey-Cloverdale candidate Elenore Sturko vowed to remove such books if elected..In a post on X, Sturko highlighted pages from two separate texts. The first, "Fun Home: A Family Traginomic" is currently available at Grandview Heights Secondary and several other schools in Surrey. .Despite clearly stating "Interest Level: Adult," the book is available in the library, which students as young as 12 have access to. It includes graphic images of oral sex and depictions of a shirt that reads, "Lesbian terrorist.".The second, "Gender Queer," is available at Frank Hahn Secondary, among other schools, and also includes graphic depictions of oral sex.Sturko suggested the books' availability was proof that David Eby and Surrey-Cloverdale NDP candidate Mike Starchuk "support the sexualization of kids in schools," calling them "unfit to lead."Her sentiments were shared by Rustad, who thanked her for "having the courage to call out the disturbing materials in BC's schools," and made it clear "no public school library should have books with images like these."."Conservatives of BC are listening to parents who are concerned that materials available in their children's schools are not age appropriate," Sturko told the Western Standard. "We will continue to encourage the representation of all communities in the education system, but will ensure that resources are age appropriate, and not sexually explicit."