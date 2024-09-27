News

BC Cons propose building new towns, cutting red tape as solutions to housing crisis

"The NDP talks about building homes, but their policies have made it impossible," Rustad lamented.
John Rustad
John RustadSource: BC Conservatives
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Housing
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Red Tape
Policy
rustad rebate
new towns

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news