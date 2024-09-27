BC Cons propose building new towns, cutting red tape as solutions to housing crisis

The BC Conservatives have unveiled their plan to address the housing shortage and affordability crises in the province.Leader John Rustad vowed to not only build more homes, but ensure that those homes are surrounded by communities worth living in.The plan would tackle issues at every step along the way, from bureaucratic delays in the approval process to a lack of shops and services near new developments. "The NDP talks about building homes, but their policies have made it impossible," Rustad said in a press release. "We will cut the red tape, streamline approvals, and get BC building again."It currently takes years for some permits to be approved. The Conservatives vowed to reduce that to months, adding that the province would step in if officials at the municipal level fail to act within that time frame.Rustad also noted that the NDP's Step Code policy and Net-Zero mandate were responsible for an increase in construction costs, making it clear that Conservatives would "repeal these hidden taxes that make it so expensive to build in BC while doing nothing for safety or livability.""Building homes isn’t enough," he continued. "We need to build communities that people can live in, work in, and enjoy." Under the Conservatives' plan, Bill 47 would be amended to ensure new developments allocate space for shops and services "within walking distance of homes."Rustad suggested certain areas of the province were maxed out, and that developers should have access to land outside the Agricultural Land Reserve to start fresh."BC has the land, but the NDP refuses to use it," he lamented. "We will unlock this potential and build beautiful new towns to end the housing shortage."The Conservatives pushed for a policy that would work more closely with cities to construct housing that works within the local context. Also proposed was the creation of a Civic Infrastructure Renewal Fund that would provide $1 billion per year to municipalities that permit small-scale, multi-unit housing on at least 66% of residential land. "Our plan is about real accountability and real solutions to the housing crisis," Rustad concluded. "We will get BC building again, restore affordability, and make sure that all British Columbians have the chance to own a home and thrive.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.