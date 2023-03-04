Conservative Party of British Columbia (CPBC) Leader Trevor Bolin said he will be resigning from this position to spend more time with his family.
“Today marks three years and ten months since I was fortunate enough to be named the leader of BC’s Conservatives,” said Bolin in a Friday statement.
“In political life, that’s a provincial election, two by-elections, a municipal election, three AGMs, double the membership, and yesterday ago.”
The statement said Bolin will serve as CPBC interim leader until a leadership election.
He said he was “extremely proud of the party and its executive and am humbled by the experience to build and create throughout this great province alongside my amazing candidates and hardworking board and executive.”
The CPBC leader went on to say being interim leader opens the path for the party to hold a leadership election, which he is excited to assist in from a committee perspective. He added people’s lives “have changed in the last few years, and with the loss of my parents, I have decided my family needs to come first at this time.”
The party executive has named Vancouver lawyer Aisha Estey as the Leadership Elections Organizing Committee chair. The rules and procedures of the leadership race will be announced in the coming weeks.
“I am proud of what we have done as Conservatives across this province and look forward to continue championing my home riding of Peace River North and running as a Conservative under our new leader in next year’s election,” said Bolin.
BC independent MLA John Rustad (Nechako Lakes) said on February 16 he was joining the CPBC.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
