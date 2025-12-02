BC Conservative riding association calls on Rustad to step down, asks board to declare leadership vote 'void'

The BC Conservatives' Saanich South Riding Association in has called on leader John Rustad to step down "for the good of the Party, and the Province."They also urged the Management Committee of the Board to declare his leadership vote "void and of new effect" and to "immediately schedule a new leadership review that is fair, transparent, and credible.".EXCLUSIVE: Fifteen more BC Conservative Riding Association board members demand party find new leader."We fully support the members of the Management Committee of the Provincial Board who, in their letter dated October 21, 2025, urged Mr. Rustad to resign," RA President Robert Finlay and Vice President Bruce Kennedy wrote in a December 2 statement. "That letter, signed by a majority of the elected Party executive, reflects what we believe to be the views of the vast majority of Party members, Riding Associations, and their executives."They went on to declare that Rustad "has lost the confidence of the Conservative movement in British Columbia.""Mr. Rustad's refusal to recognize the seriousness of this situation and step down has led to a sharp decline in donations, stalled public support, and abysmal voter interest in joining the Conservative Party of British Columbia," the statement continued.."Several Riding Associations have dissolved. Former candidates have denounced Mr. Rustad, left the Party, or joined other political organizations. If this continues, the Party's future is in jeopardy."They expressed "fear the Conservative Party of British Columbia may cease to exist as a viable political force unless Mr. Rustad steps down or is removed as Leader."The riding association cited three main reasons behind their decision to ask the board for a new leadership review: "voting irregularities," "membership irregularities," and a "commitment to fairness.""We have lost confidence in Mr. Rustad's leadership and in the fairness and integrity of the leadership review vote," they concluded. "We see no path forward for our association should he remain in place. Mr. Rustad must do the right thing for the Party and step aside, allowing members to choose a new leader. We urge the Board to act and act quickly."