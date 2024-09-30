BC Conservatives announce plan for indigenous economic reconciliation

On Truth and Reconciliation Day, The BC Conservatives have announced their plan for indigenous economic reconciliation.Leader John Rustad vowed to ensure indigenous people across the province have the ability to rise to their potential and not only survive, but thrive.“Economic reconciliation is not only the key to self-determination but also the foundation for the health and prosperity of Indigenous communities across our province,” he said in a press release. “As a former Minister of Aboriginal Relations and Reconciliation, I signed over 435 agreements with First Nations, and I know that true reconciliation is achieved through direct engagement, respect for governance structures, and empowering Indigenous communities to control their economic future.”He went on to note that the Conservatives would focus on “fostering partnerships between First Nations and the private sector,” namely in industries such as natural resource management, fishing, forestry, and clean energy.Rustad also vowed to honour the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, however he made it clear that a Conservative government would not let it impede development. Instead, he said, it would serve as a guide for identifying and fulfilling indigenous “rights and aspirations.”Under the Conservatives’ plan, 20% of BC’s forests would be returned to indigenous groups to be “sustainably managed while creating economic opportunities through natural resource development that respects traditional stewardship practices.”On the issue of healthcare, he revealed that a his government would “work with indigenous leaders to develop treatment and recovery programs that are available within communities, ensuring that individuals receive the care they need in a culturally supportive environment.”Child welfare and family services would also be transferred to Indigenous communities, thereby “empowering them to raise their children according to their own traditions and cultural values.”.Rustad and the Conservatives marked Truth and Reconciliation Day with an event at Cultus Lake in Chilliwack. While the evils perpetrated against Indigenous people by the government and church were remembered, the event focused on the path forward and ensuring those impacted and their descendants thrive both economically and culturally..That was followed up by a post on X honouring the victims of Canada’s residential school system and the systematic mistreatment of Indigenous people..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.