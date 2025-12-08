News

BC Conservatives call on Eby to recall legislature, repeal DRIPA following landmark court ruling

Halford said they would forgo all question periods, statements, and private members bills to ensure all time was spent focusing on DRIPA.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
Reconciliation
British Columbia
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Premier David Eby
Trevor Halford
Á’a:líya Warbus
DRIPA
Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news