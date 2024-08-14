News

BC Conservatives nominate former Liberal leadership candidate in Kelowna-Mission

Dew, an entrepreneur who once ran for leadership of the BC Liberals, is the latest to jump ship to join John Rustad and his crew of newcomers.
Gavin Dew
Gavin DewIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Conservatives
Kelowna
Bc United
John Rustad
Bc Liberals
Gavin Dew
Kelowna-Mission

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news