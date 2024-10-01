BC Conservatives promise no new taxes without referendums first

The BC Conservatives have vowed not to introduce any new taxes without first holding referendums.Leader John Rustad said it would ensure British Columbians have a say in the decision-making process.If the plan is adhered to, BC would join provinces such as Alberta, which currently has rules on the books requiring the government to hold a referendum before any proposed hikes on sales taxes, income taxes, or business taxes..The party made the announcement on X, and within minutes, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation released a statement praising the decision."British Columbians deserve the right to vote on tax increases in a referendum before politicians take more of their money with tax hikes," CTF BC Director Carson Binda said. "Rustad is right to make sure taxpayers have their say at the ballot box before they get hit with new taxes."Binda pointed out that, "too often politicians promise not to raise taxes during an election and then break those promises and hammer taxpayers with bigger tax bills.""Promises aren't enough," he added. "Taxpayers need real protection. If politicians want more money from taxpayers, they should have to take the question to a referendum."In 2023, the Alberta government under Premier Danielle Smith passed Bill 1, which amended the Taxpayer Protection Act to ensure referendums would need to be held prior to any proposed tax increases being implemented.At the time, CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims called it a "landmark win" for the province's taxpayers.