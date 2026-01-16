BC Conservatives release rules of leadership race, will announce new leader on May 30

The BC Conservatives have released the rules and regulations for their leadership race.The new leader will be announced at a convention on May 30, meaning candidates have four-and-a-half months to win over party members.Anyone hoping to become the next leader must submit 250 nomination signatures from members across at least five regions and pay a $5,000 application fee by February 15. "Approved candidates" will then have to pay non-refundable fees of $10,000 "shortly after approval," $40,000 by April 1, and $60,000 by April 10. That's $110,000 in total.On top of that, there is a $20,000 "compliance deposit," which will be "used to cover fines if rules are broken" and is "only refunded if audits are clean."A $2 million cap on campaign financing has been set, and includes expenses incurred prior to official approval. Candidates will be expected to remit 20% of all campaign contributions to the party every month. Selling advertising to raise money has been banned.In order to vote, British Columbians must become party members before April 18 and provide valid ID matching Elections BC records.A number of practices have been outlawed, including buying memberships via cash or prepaid cards, buying memberships for non-family members, using VPNs or alias registrations, and late bulk sign-ups that cannot be verified by the party.Voting will begin on May 9 and run until May 30. Each riding is worth 100 points, and the lowest candidate is eliminated after each round. The first to clear 50% +1 points wins.