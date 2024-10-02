BC Conservatives relying on grassroots support to take on NDP in Abbotsford-Mission

A David versus Goliath situation is playing out in the riding of Abbotsford-Mission as BC Conservative candidate Reann Gasper takes on BC NDP Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis.The political newcomer and mother of three has relied on grassroots support to build momentum, and has vowed to do everything she can to rally residents behind her to defeat her opponent, a career politician."It's going to take an army," she told supporters during a fundraising dinner at Mission Springs restaurant on Tuesday. "It's going to take that mindset of 'we can change it; we can actually see this region filled with hope again'."She went on to declare her belief that, "it absolutely can get better," reminding attendees that change can only happen with their support.Also in attendance was Conservative Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman. Following Gasper's speech, he took the floor and highlighted the differences between his party's campaign and that of the NDP."We're not gonna be able to outspend them," he said, "but what we sure as heck can do is outwork them." He expressed his confidence in Gasper, telling supporters that he believed "she's gonna do you proud."Former MLA Randy Hawes, who served multiple terms as mayor of Mission, praised Gasper for her ability to share her message without a written speech, something he claimed Alexis was incapable of doing. He predicted Gasper's passion for helping people would lead to positive outcomes for residents of the riding if she ends up being elected.Following the event, Gasper told the Western Standard she was happy with the turnout of about 60."I was expecting a certain amount," she said, "but to have this space filled ... it's super encouraging." She added that knowing there was a growing army of support gave her motivation for the debate on October 3, which will see her and Alexis go head to head in front of a local audience.Gasper's riding is far from the only one in which newcomers are taking on more established NDP candidates. In Vancouver-Hastings, for example, first-time politician Jacob Burge is going up against Attorney General Niki Sharma.When asked what she would tell candidates like her, she made it clear that she believed "anything is possible," noting that they may be in a better position because "establishment has not worked" in recent years."I'm not intimidated," Gasper added. "This is a grassroots movement, and what I have isn't the same as the other person, but that's ok, because I think people are actually wanting that instead of the other, because the other is not working."