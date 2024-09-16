BC Conservatives reveal plan to undo years of NDP 'hostility' in forestry industry

The BC Conservatives have revealed their plan to get the province's forestry industry back on track following years of "hostility" from the BC NDP.Under the leadership of forestry industry veteran John Rustad, the party vowed to, "restore jobs and competitiveness while enhancing biodiversity, living-up to our duty as good stewards, and clearly defining conservation-primary areas," all in an attempt to safeguard a "sustainable future" not just for the forests, but the humans and other animals that rely on them to survive.In a press release, the Conservatives explained exactly how they planned on achieving that goal, beginning with defining the land area that will be prioritized for forestry and meeting biodiversity goals, ensuring around two thirds of the province's forests remain untouched by industrial-scale operations.Also top of mind for the party was modernizing the stumpage system, the fees that businesses or individuals pay when they harvest forest products from Crown land, by replacing them with a "value-added end product tax."They argued this would be, "instantaneously responsive to current market conditions, and it will encourage industry to get more value and jobs out of each log."The Conservatives also promised to implement a "One Project, One Permit" process to reduce costs for all parties involved, and undertake a full review of the factors contributing to BC's "uncompetitive cost structure."In an effort to better manage the forests, the party explained it would reintroduce the ability to use controlled burns, maximize the use of "wetter species" in ecosystems historically hit by wildfires, and focus harvests on damaged areas.The Conservatives also set forth their intention to undertake a complete review of wildfire management, as well as work with the private sector to beef up responses, and ensure locals have the training and equipment they need to pitch in.On the issue of workers, the party said it would invest in programs to connect people with positions, and support them through any transitional periods."BC's forest sector has been gutted by the NDP government," the Conservatives lamented. "NDP policies have destroyed about two-thirds of our once-great forest industry ... In this province, it’s impossible to be pro-worker while being anti-forestry. The NDP has failed this basic test, and has demonstrated particular contempt for rural British Columbians who are disproportionately harmed by deindustrialization of the sector.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.